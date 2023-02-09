Video
What about our earthquake management ?

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Tarek Tanvir

What about our earthquake management ?

What about our earthquake management ?

The world has recently marked a disaster in Turkey and Syria caused by a powerful earthquake, and people of all corners have been shocked by the heart-wrenching scenes of destruction. If such an earthquake were to occur in a densely populated and geographically vulnerable area like Bangladesh, the extent of the disaster couldn't be imagined.

From 1976 to 2022, there have been several earthquakes in Bangladesh, with the majority of the epicentres located in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar. These areas are expected to experience more earthquakes in the future. We remember the devastating earthquake that occurred on June 12, 1897 in the Assam-Bangladesh region.

There is high alert in Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dhaka, Comilla, and Chittagong regions. In Sylhet division, four districts are under high risk of earthquakes similarly, in the Mymensingh division, five districts are under earthquake risk. In Dhaka division, Tangail, Gazipur, and Narayanganj districts are also at risk.  The entire Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts are at high risk of earthquake, while the northern parts of Khagrachari and Rangamati districts are also at high risk. Other areas at high risk include Dakha, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali, Pabna, Sirajganj, Nawgaon, Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj. The risk is moderate in Chittagong, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar districts. However, the southern and south-western regions of the country, including Khulna and Barisal division, have low earthquake risk.

Earthquakes are closely related to the fault lines and tectonic plates in an area. Generally, large earthquakes occur in plate boundaries although Bangladesh is not located on plate boundaries, it still experiences earthquakes due to its geological location and tectonic activities in the surrounding region. Bangladesh is divided into three earthquake zones, with the northern and southern parts of the country being the most vulnerable, such as Sylhet, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox's Bazar, etc. Dhaka and Chittagong are moderately vulnerable, while the western and south-western parts of the country are relatively less vulnerable.

To ensure that Bangladesh is better prepared for future earthquakes, it is necessary to take a multi-pronged approach that addresses both the physical and human aspects of disaster preparedness. Some of the key steps that need to be taken include:

Improving building codes and construction practices: One of the main reasons for the widespread destruction caused by the earthquake was the inadequate building codes and construction practices in Bangladesh. It is therefore essential to establish stronger building codes and enforce them rigorously to ensure that future buildings are able to withstand the effects of earthquakes. This will require collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society organizations.

Developing a comprehensive disaster response plan:  Bangladesh needs to have a comprehensive disaster response plan in place that outlines the steps to be taken in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster. This plan should include details on evacuation procedures, search and rescue efforts, and the distribution of aid and support to those affected by the disaster.

Improving infrastructure:  The limited infrastructure in Bangladesh made it challenging for the government and aid organizations to respond to the disaster effectively. Improving infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote areas, will help ensure that future disasters can be handled more efficiently.

Strengthening community-based disaster preparedness:  Communities play a critical role in disaster preparedness, and it is essential to strengthen their capacity to respond to earthquakes and other natural disasters. This can be done through training programs, awareness campaigns, and the establishment of community-based disaster response committees.

Providing financial support for disaster-resilient investments:  The government and international organizations should provide financial support for disaster-resilient investments, such as the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and the upgrading of infrastructure in disaster-prone areas.

Promoting public education and awareness: Public education and awareness are crucial for ensuring that people are prepared for earthquakes and other natural disasters. This can be achieved through school programs, community-based campaigns, and the use of mass media.

Bangladesh should chase the importance of disaster preparedness and the need to take concrete steps to ensure that the country is better prepared for future earthquakes. By improving building codes, developing a comprehensive disaster response plan, improving infrastructure, strengthening community-based disaster preparedness, providing financial support for disaster-resilient investments, and promoting public education and awareness, Bangladesh can ensure that it is better prepared to deal with the impacts of earthquakes and other natural disasters.


- Tarek Tanvir is a student, University of Chittagong


« PreviousNext »

