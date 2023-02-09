Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Sylhet Strikers confirm first qualifier beating Khulna Tigers

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sylhet Strikers ended group stage of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) remaining table topper to confirm first qualifier slated for February 12. They downed Khulna Tigers by six wickets on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur as Tigers ended their journey remaining table quenchers.

Winning the toss, Tigers opted to bat first and were able to post 113 runs on the board losing eight wickets. Munim Shahriar, who replaced Tamim Iqbal, came to open and departed on three and his opening mate Andy Balbirnie followed him scoring seven runs. One down batter Shai Hope departed on nine as KTs were in serious trouble with 21 for three. Skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi (12), Sabbir Rahman (6) and Mohammad Saifuddin (6) joined the wicket throwing procession as Tigers lost six wickets to accumulate 72 runs.

However, couple of bucks from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Nahidul Islam helped Khulna to exceed three-digit figure. Joy was nine short of a fifty while Nahidul scored 22 runs.

Young speedster Tanzim Hasan Sakib clinched three wickets for 22 runs while Rubel Hossain and Imad Wasin shared two wickets each. Mohammad Amir took the rest. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was in the ground but didn't round arms for a single delivery, who was supposed to miss the game for injury.
Chasing 114-run target, Sylhet lost both the in-form openers early as Towhid Hridoy departed on five and Najmul Hossain was dismissed on three. Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim proved KTs bowlers ordinary on the way to their 90-run partnership till Zakir's removal on 50 off 46 with five boundaries and one over boundary. Mushfiq on the other hand had gone for 39 off 35 with four boundaries.

Ryan Burl and Gulbadin Naib did the rest. Burl remained unbeaten on 12 off six and Naib was batting on two as Strikers reached on 114 for four with 15 balls to spare. Imad Wasim was adjudged the Player of the Match.


