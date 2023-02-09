Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate C'ship begins on Feb 16

The three-day-long Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate Championship - 2023 is beginning on 16 February at the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka.



More than 550 athletes and officials including 180 woman athletes from 21 districts, three Divisional Sports Association and six services teams will compete in two categories of the events. The athletes aged 13 to 17 will be able to participate in the Youth Assaut while the athletes aged 18 and over will participate in the Senior Assaut and Combat events.



The participants will vie for a total of 48 gold, 48 silver and 48 bronze medals. The best two players, one male and one female, will be awarded bicycles. The winners will be given certificates as well. Besides, the officials will be honoured.



The 5th Savate Seminar will be held on 16 February. The Championship will be inaugurated on 17 February at 11:00 am. It will end with an award programme and a colourful closing programme on 18 February at 4:00 pm.

Kishoreganj District Savate Team was the champion of the first edition of the Championship held in 2021. Chattogram was the runner-up then. In the second edition held in 2022, Ansar was the champion, Jashore runner-up and Chapainawabganj stood third.



This event will help the organisers finalise a nine-member team for the Fourth Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from 5 to 9 May this year.



In celebration of the Centennial Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, the Savate Association of Bangladesh is arranging the Championship with the help of Walton Group.

In this regard, a press briefing held on Wednesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.



The founding chairperson of the Savate Association of Bangladesh and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hasan Dilu, association's vice president Masudur Rahman Roni, joint secretary Tabibur Rahman, Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni, sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn were present there.



Savate, also known as French boxing, is a French kickboxing combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques.

While other kickboxing combats have been popular to the local boxers for a while, Savate is quite new in the country. Seeing good opportunities for local athletes, this sporting discipline was first introduced to Bangladesh athletes after the Savate Association of Bangladesh was founded in 2019.



