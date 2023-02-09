Video
Shoaib happy to welcome double centurion Windies' father-son pair

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Bipin Dani

Pakistan's Shoaib Mohammad is happy to welcome Windies' pair of father and son- Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul-in his company to have registered double hundreds in Test cricket.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul double hundred came in his only third Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday. 

Shoaib Mohammad and his late father, Hanif Mohammad had held this record for 32 long years.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Karachi, Shoaib Mohammad said, "I am proud to have held this record for so many years. It was a pity that this had not been widely reported for so many years. More so, because this had happened twice. Both me and my father had scored double hundreds twice".

"We are glad that this topic has now surfaced because of the Chandrapaul family and now people know that there was some other pair also having emulated this feat. My congratulations to both father and son having made this unique feat".

"I think more than 25 father-son duo have played Test cricket for their respective countries. There are iconic names in the list but either father failed to score a double hundred or his son".

There have been instances of father-son duo who have scored centuries. "We are superior to them because we have scored double hundreds".

"Sadly, my father is not around at this point of time as he passed away a few years ago. He is not there in the company of the four but I am sure he would also have been very happy to know some other pair is also in the company. My late father also believed that the records are always meant to be broken".
"It is a good feeling and the Windies batters would also feel the same. This unique feat makes us proud, makes our family proud and makes our nation proud".


