Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U20 Women\'s Championship

Bangladesh-Nepal vie for title this evening

Expecting a competitive final: Choton

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

SAFF U20 Women's Championship
Bangladesh and Nepal are engaging in the final of the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 today (Thursday) at 6:00 pm at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Earlier, Nepal stormed into the final with a surprising 3-1 win over India in its third match on Tuesday. Outplaying Bhutan by 5-0 in its last league match, Bangladesh too confirmed the final.
Ahead of the final, Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton hinted at an exciting final match.
While talking to the media, he said, "The final tomorrow (Thursday) is going to be a competitive and exciting game. We are expecting to enjoy a good match. Both are good teams and came to this level by playing well in previous
matches."
"... Nepal is a good team. Its' players outplayed the Indians. We know that India is a strong opponent. Bangladesh came to this level as the table topper with good performance. So, we can expect a good fight in the final. My players will try and continue their performance there as well. We will be playing the match to win the final," said Choton.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet Strikers confirm first qualifier beating Khulna Tigers
Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate C'ship begins on Feb 16
Shoaib happy to welcome double centurion Windies' father-son pair
Bangladesh-Nepal vie for title this evening
Sandeep getting motivational support from int’l players
Hathurusingha starts sharing his plan with players from Australia
No Hollywood ending for Wrexham as Blades win FA Cup thriller
Ex-Tokyo Olympics official held on alleged Games bid-rigging


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft