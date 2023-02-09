Bangladesh-Nepal vie for title this evening

SAFF U20 Women's Championship

Bangladesh and Nepal are engaging in the final of the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 today (Thursday) at 6:00 pm at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Earlier, Nepal stormed into the final with a surprising 3-1 win over India in its third match on Tuesday. Outplaying Bhutan by 5-0 in its last league match, Bangladesh too confirmed the final.

Ahead of the final, Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton hinted at an exciting final match.

While talking to the media, he said, "The final tomorrow (Thursday) is going to be a competitive and exciting game. We are expecting to enjoy a good match. Both are good teams and came to this level by playing well in previous

matches."

"... Nepal is a good team. Its' players outplayed the Indians. We know that India is a strong opponent. Bangladesh came to this level as the table topper with good performance. So, we can expect a good fight in the final. My players will try and continue their performance there as well. We will be playing the match to win the final," said Choton.



