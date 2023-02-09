Video
Sandeep getting motivational support from int’l players

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Bipin Dani

Nepal's 22-year-old bowler Sandeep Lamichhane who has been granted a bail by the Court in Nepal in the alleged rape case is gaining support from the international cricketers. This was revealed by Chatur Bahadur Chand, the president of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kathmandu, he said, "Yes, Sandeep is gaining motivational calls from the players. Last weekend, Pakistani wicket-keeper/batter Mohammad Rizwan paid a flying visit and met Sandeep. Rizwan was in Bangladesh playing the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He came to Nepal for a few hours and tried to motivate the bowler.
Possibly, for this personal visit he may have obtained the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) permission and he returned to Bangladesh for his remaining matches". Rizwan also met the CAN president.
 One among the others, who have wished Sandeep to be strong in this difficult time is India's Dinesh Karthik. "We hear Dinesh Karthik has sent a message to our new coach Monty Desai for Sandeep. Karthik is keen to come to Nepal and motivate him", the CAN president added. Karthik's visit may not materialize soon as he is the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Sandeep is now on bail and has joined the 20-member squad (reduced from originally 30) for the closed-door training.
"He is staying with the other team members in the hotel", confirmed Chand. His family, however, wanted him the permission to join the training from home daily.

Sandeep's case is likely to come up for hearing in the next few months, confirmed his lawyer Saroj K. Ghimire, who tried hard to get his client's bail. "Sandeep is not yet given permission to travel overseas with the team but hopefully, we will try to get this clearance also", the lawyer, speaking exclusively, said. "Sandeep attended a few psychological sessions from the country's top psychologist Sushma Regmi", the lawyer confirmed.
