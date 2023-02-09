Kompany slams Man City critics after Premier League charges

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany hit back at the club's critics on Tuesday after the champions were rocked by more than 100 charges relating to the Premier League's financial rules.

City have been charged with alleged offences relating to a period between 2009 and 2018, with the potential punishments if they are found guilty ranging from fines to expulsion from the Premier League.

Kompany, now manager of Championship leaders Burnley, won four Premier League titles and six domestic cups during an 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The 36-year-old Belgian retains strong emotional ties with City and, although he would not comment directly on the charges, he said it was wrong for outsiders to point the finger of blame at his old club.

Asked after Burnley's FA Cup win against Ipswich if the financial allegations could tarnish the memories of what he achieved at City, Kompany said: "I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

"No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times. AFP



