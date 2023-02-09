Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Barishal

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and an elderly man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A dakhil examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Firdaus Salma, 17, daughter of Md Rezwan alias Alauddin, a resident of Danrish Miazi Bari area under Sirajpur Union in the upazila. She was a dakhil examinee from Jameya Islamia Emdadia Madrasa this year.

Police and local sources said Salma hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Mojibur Rahman said Salma committed suicide as she could not the bear her chest pain.

BARISHAL: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Bidhan Majumder, 70, son of Satish Chandra Majumder, was a resident of Boro Bashail Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agailjhara PS Golam Sarwar said Bidhan was sick for long. As he could not the bear the sickness anymore, Bidhan hanged himself from a branch of a tree near the house at night.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Barishal
Dharmapasha Press Club gets new committee
Four men, two females found dead in four districts
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Two men murdered in Kushtia, Gopalganj
Minor boy drowns at Nageshwari Upazila
Five arrested for raping girl in Chandpur
11 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft