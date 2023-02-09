Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Barishal

A teenage girl and an elderly man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.



NOAKHALI: A dakhil examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Jannatul Firdaus Salma, 17, daughter of Md Rezwan alias Alauddin, a resident of Danrish Miazi Bari area under Sirajpur Union in the upazila. She was a dakhil examinee from Jameya Islamia Emdadia Madrasa this year.



Police and local sources said Salma hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Mojibur Rahman said Salma committed suicide as she could not the bear her chest pain.



BARISHAL: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



Deceased Bidhan Majumder, 70, son of Satish Chandra Majumder, was a resident of Boro Bashail Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agailjhara PS Golam Sarwar said Bidhan was sick for long. As he could not the bear the sickness anymore, Bidhan hanged himself from a branch of a tree near the house at night.