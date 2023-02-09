Dharmapasha Press Club gets new committee



DHARAMPASHA, SUNAMGANJ, Feb 8: The new executive committee of Dharampasha Press Club was formed at its office in the upazila of the district on Sunday.



Ishak Mia of the Daily Manab Zamin and MMA Reja Pahel of the Daily Amar Sangbad have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.



Other office bearers of the committee are: Vice-President- Sanowar Jahan Chowdhury (Amader Notun Somoy); Joint GS- Noor Rahman Tusher (Tritrio Matra); Organizing Secretary- Akik Noor Khan Pathan (Khula Kagoj); Office Secretary- Kripesh Chandra Rinku (Brahmaputra); Publicity & Publication Secretary- Shuvon Mia (Amader Kontho); Treasurer- Shakin Shah (Sunamganj Protidin).



