Four men, two females found dead in four districts

Six people including a widow and a young girl have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Sirajganj, Mymensingh and Kurigram, in two days.



FARIDPUR: The bodies of two people, who went missing after a collision between two speedboats in the Padma River on February 5, were recovered from the river about 55 hours after the incident on Tuesday.

With the bodies, the death toll from the collision rose to three while three others are still missing.

The deceased were identified as Daud Mridha, 46, and Rana Khandakar, 23, were from Govindrapur area under Sadar Upazila and Teledhanga area under Charbhadrasan Upazila in the district.



Earlier on January 5, the speedboats carrying passengers from Moinat and Gopalpur ghats collided head-on amid a dense fog in the river under Charbhadrasan Upazila at around 10am, which left six people including the deceased gone missing.



Though the body of 65-year-old Sukumar Haldar, a resident of the district town, was recovered on the day of the accident, other five remained missing.



Md Hannan, head of the diver team of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said they recovered the bodies of the duo about 200 meters off the spot of the incident at around 5pm on Tuesday.



A five member team of divers from Dhaka joined them to carry out the salvage operation, he said.

Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanjila Kabir said the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families upon completion of legal procedures.



SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in Belkuchi and Kamarkhanda upazilas of the district on Tuesday.



Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from a mustard field in Belkuchi Upazila in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Monirul, was son of late Abdus Salam Pramanik, a resident of Mulkandi Dashkhada Village in the upazila.



According to police sources, locals saw the body in a mustard field in the morning when they went to do work and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the scene.



The body was, however, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a widow from in front of her house in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Saleka, 50, a resident of Karnasuti Village under Jamtoil Union in the upazila.



Kamarkhand PS OC said locals saw the body of Saleka was hanging from a branch of a tree in front of her house in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police assumed that she might have committed suicide.



However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Babar Ali Mondal, 85, a resident of Sutacharpur Village in Niguari Union under Pagla PS in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, the family members of the deceased saw the body of Babar Ali hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the hanging body from his house.



The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a young girl from bank of the Brahmaputra River in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rekha Khatun, 22, daughter of Abul Hashem, a resident of Kandapara Village under Rowmari Sadar Union in the upazila.



According to police and the deceased's family members, Rekha went out of her house on Saturday night, but did not return.



Her family members started searching from the night but did not find her anywhere.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Rekha Khatun on the bank of the Brahmaputra River in the area on Monday afternoon and informed the matter to police. Being informed, family members of the deceased and police went there.



Family members of the deceased claimed that Rekha was strangled to death after raping. They demanded justice over the death.



Rowmari PS OC Rup Kumar Sarkar said recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Rowmari PS in this regard as a plaintiff.



However, legal action will be taken after investigating and getting of the autopsy report, the OC added.



