Man crushed under train at Gafargaon



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 8: A man was crushed under a train on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway track in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known yet.



According to local sources, the Dhaka bound Dewanganj Commuter Train ran over the man when he was crossing the railway track in Beerkharua Village under Moshakhali Union in the upazila in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Gafargaon Railway Police Station In-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify him.



