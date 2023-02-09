Two men murdered in Kushtia, Gopalganj

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Gopalganj, on Wednesday.



KUSHTIA: A trader, who was allegedly stabbed by his opponents over previous enmity in Mirpur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Kushtia General Hospital on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sultan ul Alam Lincon, 35, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Mosharrafpur area in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Sultan ul Alam Lincon had a dispute with Shaheen Mallik and Razzak Mallik of the same area. Following this, they locked into an argument with Lincon at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday. At one stage of the altercation, the opponents stabbed Lincon with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured.



He was rescued and admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.



Later on, Sultan ul Alam Lincon succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police recovered the body.



Following this, the law enforcers have detained three people.



GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked and slaughtered by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Sagar, 35, a resident of Karpara Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a group of miscreants hacked Mehedi Hasan and slaughtered him at early hours, and left his body in front of the shop of one Hafiz in the area.



Locals spotted the body there at dawn and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks.



The deceased's wife Rupa Begum said someone called Mehedi Hasan at around 1am over mobile phone. After the phone call, Mehedi went out of the house, but did not return.



Boultali Police Outpost Inspector Md Asaduzzaman Tito confirmed the incident.



