Minor boy drowns at Nageshwari Upazila

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 8: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Muaz Uddin, 4, son of Sohag Mia, a resident of Dholuabari Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.



According to local and the deceased's family sources, Muaz drowned in a ditch while he was playing along with other children next to his house at around 11 am.



Later on, the deceased's family members found his body at around 1pm after a search, and recovered it from the ditch.



Officer-in-Charge of Kachakata Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.



