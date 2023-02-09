Five arrested for raping girl in Chandpur



CHANDPUR, Feb 8: Five people have been arrested from Hajiganj Upazila in the district in a case filed for gang-raping a girl on Tuesday.



The arrested persons are: Nimu Chandra Nam, Nimai Chandra Nam, Md Momin, Md Mizan and Mamun, residents of Paschim Gandarbapur Village under Uttar Gandarbapur Union in the upazila.



According to the victim, accused Nimu Chandra Nam developed a relationship with her over mobile phone disguising him as Sagor.



"On Saturday, Nimu took me to Hajiganj promising me that he will marry me. He tricked me and took me to his house instead of Hajiganj," she said.



Later on, Nimu and his cohorts violated the victim.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Jubayer Sayed said on information, a team of police conducted arrested the men.



After filing of a case with Hajiganj PS, the arrested were sent to the jail following a court order, the OC added.

