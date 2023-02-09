11 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps

A total of 11 people have been killed and at least 16 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Chapainawabganj, Barishal, Tangail, Natore, Jamalpur and Mymensingh, in four days.



CHATTOGRAM: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Banshkhali Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, 17, a resident of Ali Nagar area under Satkania Upazila in the district. He was a tenth grader at Dakshin Kanchana Noor Ahmed Chowdhury High School in the area.

According to police and local sources, a speedy truck hit the boy in Kalipur Munsihat area of the upazila while he was returning home riding by a motorcycle, which left him severely injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Banshkhali Mother and Child General Hospital. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramdash Munsirhat Police Outpost Mustafa Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The accident took place in Hajachhara area under Meung Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.



The deceased was identified as Junayed Hossain Babu, 24, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Rashik Nagar area under Merung Union in the upazila.



The injured persons are: Md Shah Alam, 24, and Nayeem, 18.



Police and local sources said a chander gari (local vehicle) was heading towards Dighinala from Ward No. 7 4 Kilo area under Merung area in the afternoon carrying woods.



On the way, the chanded gari overturned after losing its control over the steering in Hajachhara area, which left Junayed Babu dead on the spot and two others including driver of the chander gari Shah Alam injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex.



Merung Union Parishad Chairman Mahmuda Begum Lucky confirmed the incident.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a three-wheeler vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mahtab Uddin, 72, a resident of Dheenagar Village under the upazila.



Quoting locals, Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS) SI Wabaidul Haque said a three-wheeler vehicle (locally known as nosimon) hit the man from behind when he was returning home after Fajr prayer, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the scene.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



BARISHAL: A man was killed and at least 11 others were injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Ichaladi Toll Ghar area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 7:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Bacchu Shikder, 55, son of Yusuf Shikder, a resident of Chaulahar Village under Borokotha Union in the upazila.



Police and Fire Service sources said five vehicles were collided with each other in Ichaldi Toll Ghar area on the highway in the morning due to dense fog, which left at least 12 passengers of the vehicles seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where Bacchu Shikder succumbed to his injuries.



Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the vehicles, said Wazirpur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman.



Gournadi Highway PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.



KALIHATI, TANGAIL: An auto-rickshaw passenger was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Gohaliabari Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 7 am.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Halim Fakir, 60, son of late Ahmed Fakir, a resident of Jokarchar area in the upazila.



The injured person is Jahidul Islam, 20, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gohaliabari area in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound covered van hit an auto-rickshaw and an auto-van in Gohaliabari Bus Stand area at around 7 am after losing its control over the steering as its one wheel blasted all of a sudden. The accident left Abdul Halim, who was in the auto-rickshaw, dead on the spot and Jahidul Islam seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Fire Service personnel rescued injured Jahidul and admitted him to Tangail General Hospital.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer covered van.



Bangabandhu Bridge East PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



NATORE: Three persons have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The accident took place in Jalarbata area on the Natore-Bogura highway at around 9:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Rahim Ali, 45, Biddut, 32, and Kachu Ali, 50, residents of Kalam Pundari Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said five people were going to Chaugram area riding by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from opposite direction crashed the three-wheeler in Jalarbata area near Basua Bridge at around 9:30 am, leaving Rahim Ali dead on the spot and four others severely injured.



Locals rescued the injured, but Biddut and Kachu Ali succumbed to their injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Singra PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Jamalpur-Sarishabari regional highway in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 24, son of Md Dudu alias Geda Mia, a resident of Barbari Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Sarishabari PS SI Mohammad Murshid Alam said Mohammad Ali fell down from his motorcycle and was crushed under the wheels of a truck when he was trying to overtake it on the highway in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members.



However, the truck was seized by locals but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two persons including an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased were identified as Rakib-Al-Hasan, 25, and Md Keramat Ali, 65, residents of the upazila.

According to highway police sources, an accident occurred when Rakib-Al-Hasan, 25, was going to Hajirbazar riding by a motorcycle and another bike collided head-on with his vehicle on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Sunday night.



He fell down on the road and a Dhaka-bound truck crashed him at that time, leaving him dead on the spot.



Meanwhile, a motorcycle hit an elderly man Md Keramat Ali, 65, while he was crossing a road at Kachina Bazar in Bhaluka Upazila on the same night, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

