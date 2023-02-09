BD seeks Japanese support to implement energy projects Bangladesh has sought increased Japanese support to implement its pipeline and ongoing energy projects, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.





The support was sought by the State Minister at a meeting with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Governor Nobomitsu Hayashi at the former's office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.





Nasrul Hamid also requested the JBIC to ensure "Grace Period" provision in the credit clause in all energy related projects in future, Energy Division said in a release. "Bangladesh needs huge amount of money to implement its pipeline and ongoing energy projects, the government encourage the Japanese investors here as a partners," the State Minister said. Energy division Secretary Dr. M. Khairuzzaman Mazumdar and Chief Representative of JBIC (New Delhi) Toshihiko Kurihara were present.





The State Minister said Japan is a great development partner of Bangladesh and with the help of Japan, government is implementing a huge mega projects in the country. "We are waiting here to welcome the Japanese private sector," Nasrul said.





However, Nobomitsu Hayashi suggested the State Minister to sign a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the overall development of Bangladesh energy sector, the release said. Currently JBIC is funding the Bibiyana-3,400 MW combined cycle power plant and gas meter project.