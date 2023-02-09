Govt to buy 11m litres of Soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil for Ramadan

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) approved a total of 15 proposals, including two purchase proposals from the ministry of commerce in a meeting on Wednesday.





It includes buying of 11 million litres of soybean oil and 8,000 tonnes of lentil for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to sell it in open market during the upcoming month of Ramadan.





The government is buying the soybean oil and lentils through open tenders at a cost of Tk 1.94 billion, said Additional Secretary of the cabinet division Sayeed Mahbub Khan. Each litre of edible oil will cost Tk 176.88, down from Tk 177. Meghna Edible Oil Refinery will supply the oil.





A proposal to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentils for Tk 732.9 million was approved by the committee, he said. The commodity will be bought from the local agent of a Turkish company for a price of Tk 91.60 a kg. Asked if the authorities had any plans to reduce the prices of the essentials ahead of Ramadan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government needs to purchase [goods] almost every month for the TCB. "We're using open tenders to buy more soybean oil and lentils as the Ramadan is approaching," he said.