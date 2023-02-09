Govt agency accuses LPG traders of ripping people off

The energy regulator has raised retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG by 21.57 percent to Tk 1,498 per 12 kg cylinder for February. But traders still sell it at much higher rates often as much as Tk 1,700.

The price was already higher than the rate that Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) fixed on Feb 2 when traders were citing a supply crunch for the exorbitant prices.

In the city's Mirpur shops traders showcase empty cylinders to customers saying they do not have LPG when a customer refuses to pay higher than the BERC-fixed price. But the same traders sell cylinders full of gas when a customer agrees to pay the hiked price.

"Wholesalers, retailers and everyone else in the LPG market are trying to reap the benefit by plundering people," said AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the government's consumer rights agency.

He said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection found evidence of traders charging much higher than the fixed price during a drive last Thursday. "We're scrutinising the information and will reach a decision after consulting all quarters," he said.

Roadside makeshift stalls in Dhaka raised tea cup prices after sugar and milk became costlier. They are copying LPG price hike as they need two to three 12 kg gas cylinders a month.

Many households depend on LPG for cooking as the government has stopped providing new gas connections. The latest price hike has become an extra burden on people from lower income groups as they need to spend Tk 400 to 500 more on gas.

Shanto Mia, a tea seller in Mohakhali, said he bought a 12 kg cylinder of Omera LPG at Tk 1,800 while the trader asked for Tk 1,900 for one Beximco plastic cylinder. "If this continues, small stalls like mine will have to spend Tk 5,000 to 6,000 on gas. Then how shall we run the business and make a profit, he quipped.



Shopkeepers at four of the five stores visited in Mirpur said they did not have gas-filled cylinders and did not sell any in the past week. But at one point, traders blamed each other for hoarding gas cylinders and selling only at a higher price.

"I truly don't have the cylinders in my store. How can I make a profit by selling it at a high price? The nearby stores have more cylinders, but they don't admit it," said a gas cylinder store owner.

Gas was available only in one hardware store, Multi Enterprise, at Mirpur stadium area. The shopkeepers said they had gas-filled cylinders of JMI and Jamuna.

It had cylinders of G-gas, Omera, Total, Basundhara, Jamuna, Unigas, JMI, Beximco, Delta Gas Igas and Bengal Gas, but all were empty. On Jan 27, a dealer of 12 kg Omera Gas cylinder sold for Tk 1,550, said Mamun Khan, owner of the hardware store. "I have the voucher with me. Now we're selling each cylinder with a profit of Tk 50."

Companies say supply fell on low gas imports due to dollar crunch, Mamun said, claiming the price is mainly raised at the companies' depots. At least 120,000 tonnes of LPG have been used monthly in Bangladesh for the last few months. bdnews24.com



