Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:19 AM
Home Business

JBCCI for partnership deal between BD and Japan

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) laid emphasis on signing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Japan and Bangladesh to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The chamber made the observation while meeting with Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan at her office in the city on Tuesday, said a press release. JBCCI President Hikari Kawai led the delegation. Sharifa Khan said on this occasion that Japan's contribution and support to Bangladesh is always appreciated and very important for Bangladesh mainly in the infrastructure development sector.

Besides, Japan's cooperation in Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, the Extension of the 3rd terminal Project of HSIA, the Dhaka Metro Rail Project, and the Chittagong Port Development proves very helpful for Bangladesh, she added.

In near future Bangladesh's export will cross $100 billion and these major projects will play a vital role to accomplish this success, she said. She said training for managerial skill development for Bangladeshi mid-level manpower sector is also important as many companies are setting up their factories in EPZs area in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh always has trust in Japanese work ethics and reliability. The  government also feels good to have Japanese partners working in major projects like these, she added. 

Hikari Kawai said JBCCI is going to organize a Seminar on International Women's Day (IWD) to celebrate the accomplishments of women, raise awareness about their ongoing struggles and take action to promote gender equality.


