Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Duhailan on Tuesday said skilled migrant workers can send more remittances home compared to the unskilled workers.
Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy

Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy

"If a worker is unskilled, he may earn Saudi Riyal 800 to 1000, but a skilled worker may earn Saudi Riyal 1500 to 1800,  even more. A skilled worker will remit more amount than an unskilled one," the Ambassador told reporters at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The Saudi Ambassador said the Skill Verification Program (SVP) would help Bangladesh to send their skilled workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) which will boost remittance inflow and contribute more to Bangladesh economy.

"It is good to have skilled workers. There are no fees that need to be paid by any worker. The employer in Saudi Arabia and their authorized individual will shoulder all the expenses for visa, air ticket, medical report, police report and everything," he told reporters at the embassy.
The SVP aims to verify professional workers for the required qualifications and skills for their professions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under the SVP, a competency-based skill testing exam (theoretical and practical) will be held for five professions, such as plumber, electrician, welder, refrigeration/air conditioning technician, and automobile electrician.

"This (exam under SVP) will raise the standard of professional services and reduce the influx of unqualified workers," said the Saudi ambassador. The envoy said such a skilled worker will be a true competitor with other nationalities as he will get more salaries than the ordinary workers. The tests of skilled workers will be carried out for the Bangladeshi workers before they could apply for a Saudi work visa.
The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) jointly with the Saudi organization will provide all support for conducting the required skill tests.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, launched the SVP.
The SVP is an effort to improve the professional competence of the skilled workers in the Saudi employment market, enhance their productivity, improve the quality of their professional services, bring down the influx of unqualified workers into the market, and contribute to developing their skills according to international standards.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
mmart.com.bd launches February campaign
BD seeks Japanese support to implement energy projects
Govt to buy 11m litres of Soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil for Ramadan
Govt agency accuses LPG traders of ripping people off
JBCCI for partnership deal between BD and Japan
Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy
Foreign debts soar in 3 years reaching $94 billion
Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft