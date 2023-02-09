Foreign debts soar in 3 years reaching $94 billion

Bangladesh's external debts soared by $31 billion in the past three years, reaching nearly $94 billion at the end of December 2022, indicating the country's growing reliance on foreign loans for development initiatives. According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the country's foreign debts were $62.99 billion at the end of December 2019 and the figure rose rapidly to $93.8 billion in December 2022.





The foreign debts in 2022 in Bangladeshi currency stood at more than Tk 9,47,363 crore at a rate of Tk 101 a dollar. The external debts were $72.94 billion in 2020 and $90.79 billion in 2021. The December-end figure was $1.1 billion higher than that of $92.69 billion in September. The country usually receives foreign loans from multilateral institutions, such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and major overseas commercial banks.





The country's foreign debts have doubled in just six years as the debts were $41.67 billion in 2016, $51.14 billion in 2017 and $57.06 billion in 2018. The increase in external liabilities, which include principal and interest, will consume a significant portion of the country's income.





Bangladesh's central bank data shows the public sector took $69.48 billion in foreign loans by the end of December 2022, with $58.33 billion borrowed directly by the government and the rest by various government institutions.





Meanwhile, the country's private sector's foreign debts declined to $24.3 billion at the end of December 2022 from $25.4 billion at the end of September. Experts said rapid increase in external debts could pose a threat to the country, as it was struggling with depreciation of local currency and a worsening debt burden for appreciation of dollar.





As the external loans in private sector remained very high, the government must strengthen its monitoring of private companies receiving foreign loans to prevent payment default, they said.





Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed said the government had undertaken several expensive projects heavily dependent on foreign loans. He said the government and the private sector would face pressure in repaying foreign debts.





He suggested that the government should exercise caution when taking and using foreign loans and prioritise raising domestic revenues to finance its budget deficits instead of relying on massive foreign loans. He also said the government should avoid taking unnecessary projects to cut foreign loan burden.





The approaching maturity of a number of large foreign loans, with their grace periods ending soon, will almost double the volume of the country's external debt repayment at $4.02 billion in FY25 against $2.4 billion in FY22, according to Economic Relations Division (ERD).