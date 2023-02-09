Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mostafa Jabbar said bandwidth, the process of supplying data at the prescribed speeds measured in bits per second, is being exported to neighbouring country India from Bangladesh.

"The bandwidth is being exported to the neighbouring country India", said the minister while responding to a tabled written question made by M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday.

Primarily, the minister said Bangladesh is leasing 10gbps bandwidth to Indian's north-eastern states as per the agreement signed between Bangladesh and India on June 6, 2015.

On March 23, 2016, Jabbar said the leasing programme was inaugurated through the video conferencing held between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), an International Long Distance Communications and International Internet Gateway (IIG) operator that provides various Telecommunications services through the Submarine Cable network presently has exported 20gbps internet to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (A Govt of India Enterprise) at Tripura in India.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
mmart.com.bd launches February campaign
BD seeks Japanese support to implement energy projects
Govt to buy 11m litres of Soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil for Ramadan
Govt agency accuses LPG traders of ripping people off
JBCCI for partnership deal between BD and Japan
Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy
Foreign debts soar in 3 years reaching $94 billion
Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft