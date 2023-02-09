Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar

Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mostafa Jabbar said bandwidth, the process of supplying data at the prescribed speeds measured in bits per second, is being exported to neighbouring country India from Bangladesh.





"The bandwidth is being exported to the neighbouring country India", said the minister while responding to a tabled written question made by M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday.





Primarily, the minister said Bangladesh is leasing 10gbps bandwidth to Indian's north-eastern states as per the agreement signed between Bangladesh and India on June 6, 2015.





On March 23, 2016, Jabbar said the leasing programme was inaugurated through the video conferencing held between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh.





Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), an International Long Distance Communications and International Internet Gateway (IIG) operator that provides various Telecommunications services through the Submarine Cable network presently has exported 20gbps internet to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (A Govt of India Enterprise) at Tripura in India. BSS