Praava Health launches home lab testing solution Ghore Lab Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand proudly announced the launch of Ghore Lab, an innovative solution that offers fast and convenient lab testing from the comfort of a patient's home. The revolutionary service is aimed at transforming the way people access health services by providing a seamless experience that saves time and effort.





The official launch event, held on Wednesday, included the unveiling of the Ghore Lab logo and a demonstration of the innovative service, says a press release. Praava Health's Founder, Chair and CEO Ms. Sylvana Quader Sinha spoke at the event, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing high-quality and accessible healthcare services to its customers. Ghore Lab will make sure that every one in Dhaka will receive quality sample collection experience within 3 hours of the booking. It is one of the fastest home lab testing solutions available in the market. The service eliminates the need for patients to physically visit a lab or healthcare facility, reducing the risk of exposure to infections.





"At Praava Health, we believe that access to quality healthcare services should not be limited by geography or time. With Ghore Lab, we are taking a giant leap forward in fulfilling this vision by providing an affordable and convenient solution that makes quality lab testing accessible to everyone," said Sylvana.As the Head of Marketing and Corporate Sales of Praava Health, "I am thrilled to introduce our latest offering, Ghore Lab, to all of you. Ghore Lab represents a major milestone for Praava Health and for the healthcare industry as a whole, as it provides a revolutionary solution for fast and convenient lab testing from the comfort of one's home." said Shafaat Ali Choyon.





The Ghore Lab service is available to all customers in the Dhaka metropolitan area and can be easily ordered through Praava Health's website or online. The company plans to expand its services to other cities in Bangladesh in the near future.





While speaking in the press conference, Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon, Chief Product Officer of Praava Health mentioned, "We are confident that Ghore Lab will be well received by the public, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on the healthcare industry. We from Praava Health have already served more than 440,000 patients in the last 5 years, it's now time for us to ensure convenient healthcare along with international quality."Praava Health is committed to providing the highest quality lab services, and Ghore Lab is no exception. The service is powered by Praava Health's state-of-the-art laboratory facilities. For more information about Ghore Lab, visit the Praava Health website or call 10648.