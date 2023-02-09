Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Drug firms face C-19 cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely.
Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022.
Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most. Population immunity from high rates of vaccination and previous infections means that demand for treatments could dip as well.
These companies are used to steep revenue drops known as patent cliffs that occur when their exclusivities on big-selling drugs expire and generic rivals move in, but they strategize for those swings for years.
"When you think about traditional drug and vaccine development and longevity of sales, it's usually much more spread out," Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said. "This is very, very concentrated."
The sudden inflow of revenue should prod companies to strike deals and link up with new partners, he said. BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said companies should use the quick cash for transformative deals. "Pfizer did these $10 billion deals to build their portfolio and I think they need to do something bigger and more impactful," he said, referring to the $5.4 billion buyout of Global Blood Therapeutics and $11.6 billion purchase of migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Pfizer has been the biggest corporate beneficiary of the pandemic financially, with more than $56 billion in 2022 revenue from the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech and from its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Pfizer has said it expects that revenue to drop to around $21.5 billion in 2023, although some analysts believe that forecast is overly optimistic.
"We remain skeptical that COVID revenues will grow in 2024 and beyond," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note, adding that vaccination rates could fall even further than the significant decline seen with booster shots in 2022.
Vaccine maker Moderna also expects 2023 revenue to fall sharply. The company's only product - its messenger RNA COVID vaccine - pulled in around $18.4 billion in 2022. Analysts expect that to drop to around $7 billion in 2023. The company is due to report earnings later this month.
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Hartaj Singh said investors are "frustrated Moderna hasn't used their firepower more effectively to prepare for revenues and earnings going down in 2023 or 2024."
Moderna shares are up in recent months, but a $173.25 closing price on Friday is more than 65 percent off their pandemic high of close to $500 in August 2021. Other companies have seen a more modest impact from their COVID businesses.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
mmart.com.bd launches February campaign
BD seeks Japanese support to implement energy projects
Govt to buy 11m litres of Soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil for Ramadan
Govt agency accuses LPG traders of ripping people off
JBCCI for partnership deal between BD and Japan
Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy
Foreign debts soar in 3 years reaching $94 billion
Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft