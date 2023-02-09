StanChart, Channel I host 8th Agrow Award finale in March Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and Channel i will host the finale for the eighth iteration of the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award in March. The programme, which has been around since 2014, recognises and celebrates the trail blazers shaping our nation's agriculture sector, says a press release. This year's programme was launched in August of 2022. Since then, 493 pitches have been submitted for evaluation. Following the close of the submission period, a research agencywas engaged to evaluate and shortlist the submissions. The shortlisted entries were then adjudged by an august Jury Board, consisting of local and international specialists, academics, and industry leaders.





The Jury Board for the 8th Agrow Award was chaired by Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel i. Members of the Jury Board included: Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Lutful Hassan, Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh Agricultural University; Dr. Md. Shajahan Kabir, Director General, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI); and Zakia Naznin, National Gender & Socio-Economic Analyst, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Bangladesh. Also present were Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh.





Shykh Seraj said: "Bangladesh's farmers and agriculturalists are spreading the light of possibility across the country, and it is our goal to show all of Bangladesh what they are doing. We want the new generation to understand the trend of agricultural evolution and to embrace the move towards sustainable development. Channel i is delighted to be participating in this initiative with Standard Chartered."





StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy, said, "Our farmers and agriculturalists help us to put three meals a day on the table. The Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Awardrecognises these individuals and those who support them -encompassing the whole ecosystem. Standard Chartered is very proud to partner with Chanel i for the fourth time to host this year's Agrow Award.





Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank, said, "When deciding the awardees, we havemade sure to take multiple dimensions into consideration. These awards are notable contributors to the revolution currently taking place across our agricultural space."