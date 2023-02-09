TMSS gets BTRC SMS service permission certificate

Nigar Sultana said TMSS ICT Limited is playing an important role in building digitization system in various fields of development. "We have developed our technological capacity to provide SMS service commercially... today we got SMS service permission certificate of BTRC that will supplement the efforts of the government for building a digital Bangladesh," she added.

(Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha) ICT Limited, a non government organization, got SMS service permission certificate of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to provide messages through mobile phone. BTRC Director General Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez handed over the permission certificate to Nigar Sultana, Managing Director of TMSS ICT Limited at the BTRC office in the city on Tuesday. Officials of BTRC and TMSS ICT Limited, among others, were present on the occasion.Nigar Sultana hoped that TMSS ICT Limited will provide SMS service from next month. "Government, private organizations and any platform can receive their SMS service through mobile phone," she added. �BSS