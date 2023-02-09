LBFL with TAP to provide digital financial services

Video
Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) has recently signed an agreement with Trust Axiata Pay-TAP, one of the country's leading mobile financial service providers, to facilitate Digital Financial Services throughout Bangladesh. This partnership will help to strengthen the presence of Digital Financial Services in rural areas and contribute towards Smart Bangladesh initiatives.

Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, Khwaja Shahriar, and Chief Executive Officer of TAP, Dewan Nazmul Hasan, signed the agreement at LBFL's Head Office recently, says a press release. Khwaja Shahriar, MD and CEO of LBFL commented on this occasion, "At LankaBangla, we are determined to provide our customers with access to Digital Financial Services in order to build a secure and efficient payment ecosystem. Digitalization has enabled us to bridge the gap between bottom of the pyramid and banking services. We are committed towards Digital Bangladesh and have partnered with TAP in order to reach even more people across rural parts of the country."

Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam, Head of CMSME Md. Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of HR Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Brand & Marketing Md. Raziuddin of LBFL and on behalf of TAP Head of Sales and Distribution, Shahjalal Uddin, Head of School banking, Md. Burhanul Islam, and other senior officials of both organizations were present at the event.

LBFL intends to use this partnership as an opportunity for further expansion of the Digital Financial Services sector, allowing it to offer a range of products and services that were previously not accessible for its customers. Through this partnership with TAP, LBFL is confident of becoming one of the leading players in Digital Financial Services sector in Bangladesh while simultaneously improving its rural populations.

 This new initiative will enable LBFL to make significant strides towards realizing its vision of providing Digital Financial Services throughout Bangladesh while promoting financial inclusion at the same time. With this agreement, LBFL will be able to continue its journey towards providing an efficient payment system that is accessible by all populations regardless of their geographic location or socio-economic status.


