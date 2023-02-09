ICMAB delegation meets FRC Chairman A delegation from ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) led by its President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan met Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan at FRC office, Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday. The delegates discussed in detail on different issues of mutual interest including enlisting of CMA Firms with FRC under the enlistment rules, says a press release.





ICMAB delegation also raised their concerns regarding illegal operations of so called CMA Australia in Bangladesh, as no professional accounting institution can operate in Bangladesh except ICMAB and ICAB as per Financial Reporting Act, 2015 and CMA Act, 2018. ICMAB delegates sought all out assistance from FRC in implementation and extension of Cost Audit and inclusion of CMA firms in different kinds of incentives audit for the greater interest of our country.





Both ICMAB and FRC expressed their firm commitment to work together in establishing transparency and accountability of the public interest entities in Bangladesh. ICMAB past President Mohammed Salim, incumbent Secretary Md. Kausar Alam, Council Members S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider and Mohammed Jahangir Alam and Executive Director Mirza Mostafa Walid were present at the event.