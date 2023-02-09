Video
Home Business

BGMEA seeks more Dutch co-op to enhance business

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BGMEA seeks more Dutch co-op to enhance business

BGMEA seeks more Dutch co-op to enhance business

André van Ommeren, Director - International Development , Netherlands Enterprise Agency of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara on Tuesday. Charge D'Affaires at the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh Thijs Woudstra, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Managing Director of Standard Group Engineer Mosharraf Hossain were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions about various issues of the RMG industry, particularly how the Netherlands could collaborate with the sector to support its pursuance of growth in a more sustainable manner. They also discussed the progress of the ongoing program being implemented by BGMEA in the RMG sector including how participating garment factories under the Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) program have reduced their water footprint.

PaCT is financially supported by the Netherlands government. In the meeting, they expressed interest in stepping up collaboration to make the more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.   UNB


