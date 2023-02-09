BARVIDA Foundation distributes blankets among poor

Video
Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) Foundation has distributed blankets among the cold hit people at Kalachandpur Government School and College in the capital Wednesday morning. BARVIDA President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and the executive committee members of the association distributed the blankets among 300 families at the event, as part of its CSR (Corporate social responsibility) programme.

BARVIDA Vice President - 1 Md. Aslam Serniabath, Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Cultural Secretary Jobaer Rahman and Executive members Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Mahbubul Haque Chowdhury Babar joined the donation programme held with the assistance of Councilor Zakir Hossain Babul of Ward No. 18 of the Dhaka North City Corporation.

It may be mentioned that BARVIDA has been contributing lion's share in the country's transport sector by supplying quality and environment friendly vehicles over the last more than 3 decades.

The total investment in this sector is Tk 20,000 Crore and the BARVIDA member companies pay around 5 thousands crore taka as revenue to the Government in a year. More than 1 lakh people are employed in this sector directly or indirectly.


