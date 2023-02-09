BRAC Bank inks deal with BB for refinancing ship building industry BRAC Bank has signed a Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail "Refinance Scheme for Ship Building Industry" in line with the government's 'Ship-Building Industry Development Policy 2021', says a press release. This low-cost BDT 2,000 crore Refinance Scheme has been introduced for the development, management and promotion of ship-building Industry in Bangladesh to ensure sustainable development of the industry, increase export earnings and employment and gradually reduce import dependence.





Arief Hossain Khan, Director, Department of Offsite Supervision, Bangladesh Bank; and Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank; signed the agreement at a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank Head Office in Dhaka recently in presence of A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Md. Anwarul Islam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank; were also present.





As a founding member of Global Alliance of Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank has always been one of the biggest borrowers of various revolutionary funds introduced by Bangladesh Bank. Similarly, BRAC Bank aims to channel a sizable portion of this low-cost fund to support top-tier conglomerates and local entrepreneurs; who can utilize Bangladesh's marine resources, forging an effective partnership for expanding the shipping industry at domestic, regional and international levels.