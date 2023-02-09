Iftekhar wins Best Banking CEO award Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been awarded the prestigious Best Banking CEO award of the Year, Bangladesh 2022 by Singapore based business magazine World Business Outlook (WBO), says a press release. The business magazine lauded EBL CEO for his role in all-round performance of EBL in 2020-21. WBO also termed Iftekhar as an avid promoter of sustainable development of Bangladesh economy.





"It is our responsibility to adorn Ali Reza Iftekhar with the title. He is popularly considered as the longest-serving Managing Director of the banking industry in Bangladesh. He is credited for introducing international best practices and ethical banking at EBL.







He transformed EBL into a leading financial brand in Bangladesh," said Ujal Nair, Editor of World Business Outlook in the felicitation note.





In acceptance message Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "EBL's key regulatory ratios in 2021 clearly show our commitment to stakeholders.







I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for his sagacity and stewardship and the entire Board of Directors for their invaluable feedbacks, continued support, and trust in me and my team.' He also added that, "Our aim is to leverage our combined strengths in banking to offer holistic and seamless solutions across business segments."





Ali Reza Iftekhar has been in the banking sector for the past 37 years. Since 2007 he has been serving as the Managing Director and the CEO of EBL. He even served as the President of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) for two terms 2014-15 and 2020-21.