BB asks banks for expanding Bangla QR

Bangladesh Bank has directed all chief executive officers of scheduled commercial banks, mobile service providers, payment service providers and payment system operators to take necessary steps to expand Bangla QR (quick response) code based transactions.







In this regard the central bank issued a circular on Wednesday saying banks/financial institutions must replace their own proprietary QR (if any) to be replaced by Bangla QR within 30 June,2023.





The BB circular said limit of Tk20,000 for Static 'Bangla QR' code based single transactions has been withdrawn to expand its services but banks/financial institutions can set limit for single party static/Dynamic Bangla QR based merchandised transaction considering their own risks.







The BB has also said the banks/ financial institutions at their own initiatives can take necessary measures against suspicious QR code based transactions.