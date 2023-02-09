BAJUS begins jewellery fair 2023 today

The country's largest exposition of the jewellery industry will begin Today (Thursday) to showcase local strength in innovations and work of gold and diamond ornaments. Some 50 traditional jewellers will take part in the three-day annual exposition of Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.





"The fair is being organised under the guidance of BAJUS president Sayem Sobhan Anvir for the second time to support implementation of the Prime Minister's Vision 2041," a statement of the BAJUS reads.





The jewellery companies will be giving special offers for the visitors on the purchase of their products. The official of the trade body hoped that the three-day fair would play a role in enriching the domestic jewellery industry and creating a new position for Bangladesh in the global market. The organisers will put three categories of showcasing stands to display the products at the fair.





The country's leading companies like Amin Jewellers, Apan Jewellers, Alankar Niketan, Kunjo Jewellers, Royal Malabar Jewellers, Venus Jewellers, Diamond World and Jarwa House will showcase their products in eight large pavilions.





Vinayak Gold and Diamond, Golden World, Gaurav Jewellers, New Fancy Jewellers, Pearl Oasis, Jaya Gold, Zara Gold, Alvi Jewellers, Rizvy Jewellers, Royal Diamond, Dreamz Instrument Technology and Rajeshwary Gold will also display products at the mini pavilion. Besides, LK Jewellers, Chowdhury Gold, Gitanjali Jewellers, Riya Jewellers, Ananda Jewellers, Diamond House, Aftab Jewellers, Fariha Jewellers, IK Jewellers, Rajnigandha Jewellers, Sultana Jewellers, Nibir Jewellers, Siraj Jewellers, Diamond Bazar, Ananya Jewellers, Daya Gold and Diamond, DDamas - The Art of Jewellery, D Diamond, Queen Perl House, New Bashundhara Jewellers, Soul James and Diamond, Parash Jewellers, Classic Gold and Diamond Jewellery, Diamond Corner, Gold King Jewellery, Sonargaon Jewellers, Monimala Jewellers, RN Microtech, Bangladesh Dies House and SGL Lab of Bangladesh.





The entry fee of the fair is fixed at Tk 100 per person while children under 5 years will get free access. There will be a raffle draw for the customers of jewellery products at the fair. The expo arena will remain open from 10am to 9pm every day during the fair.