Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.







DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 10.25 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 6,295.66. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 6.89 points to finish at 2,241.57 and 5.11 points closing at 1,374.96.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 7484.54 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,531.99 million. Out of 339 issues traded, 44 closed green, 122 in the red and 173 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. BSC topped the turnover chart, followed by GENEXIL, SP Ceramics, Olympic and Orion Pharma.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 31.51 points to settle at 18,571.76 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 19.16 points to close at 11,13.62. Of the issues traded, 25 advanced, 62 declined and 61 remained unchanged on the CSE. BSS