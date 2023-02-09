Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TotalEnergies posts record $20.5b net profit

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
PARIS

France's TotalEnergies said Wednesday that high oil and gas prices bolstered its net profit to a record $20.5 billion in 2022 and announced higher dividend payments for shareholders. The 28 percent gain would have been much higher save for the nearly $15 billion in charges linked to its leaving the Russian market, with adjusted profits excluding such exceptional items rising to $36.2 billion.

Nevertheless, the surge in oil and natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions was a major boost for TotalEnergies, as it was for its rivals. The massive profits have sparked renewed debate about taxing windfall earnings to help fund measures to protect consumers from rampant inflation, including soaring energy prices. TotalEnergies' strong presence in the liquefied natural gas market also helped as European nations sought supplies from further afield after Russia cut supplies by pipeline. "The company took full advantage of its global LNG portfolio," chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

TotalEnergies reported a 22 percent jump in LNG sales in the final three months of last year compared to the same period in 2021. That helped drive an 11 percent gain in overall adjusted profits for the quarter to $7.6 billion, though Russia-related charges reduced that to $3.3 billion on a net basis.

The company increased final dividend payments for 2022, and said it could boost returns to shareholders even further this year.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
mmart.com.bd launches February campaign
BD seeks Japanese support to implement energy projects
Govt to buy 11m litres of Soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil for Ramadan
Govt agency accuses LPG traders of ripping people off
JBCCI for partnership deal between BD and Japan
Skilled workers can send more remittances home: Saudi Envoy
Foreign debts soar in 3 years reaching $94 billion
Bangladesh exporting bandwidth to India: Jabbar


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Death toll jumps to over 7,800, state of emergency delcared in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft