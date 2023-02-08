Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One electrocuted in Bhola

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Feb 7: A young man died from electrocution in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Gazi, 35, a resident of Kachuakhali Village under Char Unmed Union.
It was learnt that the youth came in contact with a live electric wire while he was watering in his residence with an electric motor, in which he was critically injured.
Family members rescued him and took him to Charfesson Upazila Health Complex where he died around 12 pm while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One electrocuted in Bhola
Obituary
Turmeric harvesting goes well at Bagha Upazila
Youth drowns in Feni
Human chain in Pirojpur protests harassment of journalists
32 brickfields jeopardise Ramgati ecology
Human chain demands mandatory licence for selling tobacco
Five people murdered in five districts


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft