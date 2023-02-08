One electrocuted in Bhola

BHOLA, Feb 7: A young man died from electrocution in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Gazi, 35, a resident of Kachuakhali Village under Char Unmed Union.

It was learnt that the youth came in contact with a live electric wire while he was watering in his residence with an electric motor, in which he was critically injured.

Family members rescued him and took him to Charfesson Upazila Health Complex where he died around 12 pm while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

