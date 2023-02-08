Video
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Feb 7: Centenarian farmer Tota Mia of Kapasia Upazila in the district died on Sunday night Feb 5. He was 105.
Tota Mia was son of late Waresh Ali of Belashi Village in the upazila.
Tota Mia left behind three sons four daughters, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in his village at 5 pm on the day.
Gazipur Zilla Parishad reserved seat member and Tota Mia's neighbour Umme Kulchum Shilpi said, he was a very good person; he was a hard worker, and he would live a healthy life.


