Turmeric harvesting goes well at Bagha Upazila

A visit to different areas, bazaars and Chatals in the upazila found rapid harvesting of turmeric, drying and selling in a festive manner.





Growers were seen taking their new turmeric to local haats and bazaars. Traders are purchasing raw turmeric from the primary growers. Later on, they are drying these on their Chatals and preserving.





Growers Mozbul Hossain, Selim Uddin, and Hafizul Islam of Gochor Mahslla at Ward No.2 of Arani Pourasabha said, Gangiya, Sonamukhi, Dimla, and BARI-1 species of turmeric are farmed. Gangiya species of turmeric is coarse while the colour is brighter than other species. Per bigha production of the species stands at 50-55 maunds.





Grower Abul Kalam farmed turmeric on 10 Kathas and he has got a production of 25 maunds.





Chatal Trader Rahman Bablu of Chak Singh Village at Arani said, there are over 500 small and big Chatals in the upazila. "We purchase raw turmeric and then boil. After keeping in houses for few days, the boiled turmeric is sold. At present, per 40-kilogram dry turmeric is selling at Tk 5,000 to 8,500. I have purchased about 3,000 maunds of raw turmeric. These are being dried."





As the Boral River is flowing beside the upazila, rain water does not get stranded on the turmeric farming places, he added.





BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 7: Both growers of turmeric and owners of Chatal (drying yard) are passing busy time in Bagha Upazila of the district.Turmeric lifting from fields and selling have been taking place for the last one month in the upazila.At present, per maund raw turmeric is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,500. Turmeric farming requires less cost as organic fertilizer is used. Per bigha farming cost stands at about Tk 8,000 to 10,000. Turmeric of per bigha is selling at about Tk 30,000 to 35,000.Grower Hanif Ali of Gachor Village said, turmeric grows well in shade place; it can be co-cropped with fruity trees; it requires preserving seed at the time of lifting matured turmeric.Turmeric Trader Siddique Molla said, the fame of Arani's turmeric is known across the country. "We purchase turmeric on every Saturday and Tuesday in a week and take these to Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Barishal, Khulna and other areas."Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiulah Sultan said, this season, turmeric has been farmed on 6,500 hectares of land in the upazila.He further said, raised and shade places are suitable for turmeric. Like mango a plan has been undertaken for exporting turmeric to abroad, the agriculture official maintained.