Youth drowns in Feni

FENI, Feb 7: A young man drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was Mobarak Hossain Chowdhury, 26, son of late Nazir Ahmed Chowdhury, a resident of Bandua Village under Phulgazi Upazila.

According to police, locals spotted the body of the man floating in a pond and informed fire service.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue.

Officer-in-Charge of Feni Model Police Station Nizam Uddin confirmed the matter and said the young man left his house early in the morning. Later, he went to that pond and drowned. The youth was mentally retarded, the OC added.

