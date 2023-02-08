Human chain in Pirojpur protests harassment of journalists

Speakers said, "The present government is journalist-friendly. But we see miss-use of that act. Journalists are harassed across the country."





"The law minister assured us of not using the law against real journalists, and if necessary the law will be reformed. But still we find leading mainstream media persons are victimised," they added.





Pirojpur Press Club President Shafiul Haque Mithu, General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed, former president AK Azad, Vice-President of the club Imam Hossain Masud, journalists Khalid Abu, Hasibul Islam Hasan, and Hasan Mamun spoke at the human chain.





PIROJPUR, Feb 7: A human chain was formed on the press club road in the district on Tuesday morning, demanding not to harass journalists by applying the digital security act.Working journalists in Pirojpur organized the human chain programme.Staff Reporter of Somoy TV Ziaul Haque conducted the programme. Protesters also demanded immediate withdrawal of the case and warrant against Mustaba Daniel, head of news of Somoy TV.Journalists of print, electronic and on-line media were also present at the human chain.