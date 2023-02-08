

32 brickfields jeopardise Ramgati ecology

According to field sources, black smoke emitting from these kilns is vitiating their lives and living conditions. These brickfields are spreading toxic smoke around. Vast living and farmlands are getting endangered.

The local ecology is getting exposed to threats.



Black-smoke and air pollution-related diseases are affecting children and people of different ages.



While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, victim locals complained, without any hesitation, kiln operators are recklessly burning wood in the absence of any control by the local administration. With this, forest coverage is decreasing while the environment is becoming polluted seriously.



Locals demanded effective intervention from the local administration.

According to official sources, the area of Ramgati Upazila is 347 square kilometre. The upazila is constituted of eight unions and one municipality Its vast land areas have already been eroded by the Meghna River.

Of the total 32 brickfields, three ones are lying closed. A total of 14 kilns are located at No. 7 Charramiz Union. Wood is being burnt in all these brickfields. But none of these is approved or legal with documents.

By managing the local administration, these harmful brickfields are operating. Owners of these kilns included local public representatives, local leaders and local influentials.

Without following any rules and regulations, such brickfields are raised in croplands in any of the unions every year.

Over 200 tractors and trolleys which were purchased at the cost of subsidy money for purchasing agriculture tools are running in trolling manner across entire upazila. These are damaging local physical infrastructures including muddy, half-cemented and cemented roads.



Locals alleged, despite repeated letters to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), no measures are taken in this regard.



Owners of these brickfields have turned desperate. Along with the agriculture lands, canals, rivers and Khash lands are being grabbed by them. Illegal roads are being raised by these operators to facilitate communication of these tractors and trolleys.

Trees of local and foreign species are being cut down for burning in brickfields. Surface soil is lifted from croplands damaging fertility. Also children are engaged in each of the kilns.

It was learnt, allegations of torturing labourers have been made against the president and general secretary of Brickfield Owners Association. Owner of Messrs Mohammadia Bricks Liton has been alleged of attacking his partner Rahim of torturing, suing, and chasing out of the locality. Liton has already been jailed on charge of Tk 1 crore cheque fraudulence.

Owner of Messrs Abu Bricks Md Alamgir Hossain (Abu Bepary) has opened two brickfields under the name of his two sons.

Fatema Naz-Afra Bricks, Messrs Tusha Bricks Line, Messrs Fardin Anam Bricks, MS Bricks, Shaon Sohan Bricks, Messrs Amri Bricks, Messrs A R Bricks, Messrs Bagha Bricks, Messrs Abu Bricks, Messrs Nurul Alam Bricks, Messrs Shahporan Bricks, Messrs Sharafat Ali Bricks, Messrs Bismillah Bricks, Messrs Mohammadid Bricks, and Allardan Bricks are included in the list of 32 illegal brickfields.



Chairman of Charramiz Union Mozahidul Islam Didar has one brickfield while another one is owned by Charalgi Union Member Abul Kalam who has another one with joint ownership. Member Abul Kalam has been alleged of grabbing Bhulua River space and Khasland. Besides, he is also alleged of trading sand from the Bhulua River.



Victim locals said, as if the local administration has been inactive to the powerful syndicate of the brickfields. Despite demolishing chimneys by conducting campaign, brick kilns have been re-opened.

In December in the last year, demolishing drives were conducted in 11 kilns in the upazila. Their chimneys were demolished while Tk 9.5 lakh were fined. One owner was jailed.

Besides, such mobile court is being conducted frequently against illegal brickfields. But these drives did not work.

Local conscious people demanded permanent closers of these illegal brickfields and they sought effective intervention from the authorities concerned.

When asked, UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury said, considering the protection of environment and public interest, the campaign is being conducted against illegal brickfields.



