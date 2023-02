Human chain demands mandatory licence for selling tobacco

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, Feb 7: A human chain has been formed in Indurkani Upazila of the district with a demand of imposing law introducing mandatory license for selling tobacco products.

Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance, WBB Trust and Ruposi Bangla Unnayan Sangsta jointly arranged the programme on Rupali Bank premises in the upazila on Friday morning.

Upazila Mohila Awami League President Dilruba Milon Nahar, Indurkani Press club President HM Faruque Hossain, former BRDB Chairman Farid Hossain, Helal Uddin Gazi and Dipu Halder, among others, were also present at the programme.