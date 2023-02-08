Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including two schoolboys have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Thakurgaon, Madaripur, Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal, recently.



THAKURGAON: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Ekushe Mor Shantinagar area under Thakurgaon Municipality at around 3 am.

The deceased was identified as Fazle Alam, 58, a resident of Ekushe Mor Shantinagar area of the municipality.

According to police and local sources, Fazle Alam and his son Golam Azam were sleeping in two rooms next to each other on Sunday night. No one else was in the house at that time. At around 3 am, Azam went to his father's room all of a sudden, and hit him on his head with a knife, which left Fazle Amin dead on the spot. When Fazle Alam died, Golam Azam himself went to Thakurgaon Police Station (PS) and informed the matter to the law enforcers.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MADARIPUR: A shopkeeper has been hacked to death by a group of miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday while he was sleeping inside his tea stall.

The deceased was identified as Awal Matubbar, a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Awal slept inside his tea shop on Saturday night as usual. Miscreants hacked him to death there at early hours on Sunday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Awal Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



CHATTOGRAM: A man was beaten to death by his rival following an altercation over irrigation in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Badsha Mia, 40, a resident of No. 4 Gumanmardan Union.

Police and local sources said Badsha Mia locked into an altercation with his neighbour when he saw that the latter were irrigating to his field from his pond in the morning. Later on, he was beaten by his neighbour two times following the altercation, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to a private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha Mia dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals, however, caught one attacker Mahabub, 57, and handed him over to police.

Hatahazari PS OC Nurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KHULNA: Five arrested members of 'Kishor gang' confessed their involvement to the murder of a seven grader student in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

They confessed to the court on Friday afternoon under the Section No. 164, said the court sources.

The five juveniles confessed that they killed Nirob Mondal, a seven grader student of Gutudia ACGB Secondary School of Dumuria Upazila, for not getting ransom money, the sources said, adding that they committed the crime inspired by watching TV serial "Crime Patrol".

Judge of Khulna Judicial Magistrate-2 Rownok Jahan sent them to the jail after receiving their confessional statement, said Dumuria PS OC Sheikh Koni Mia.

OC Koni Mia further said, the "five juveniles" were produced before the court after being arrested from different areas through tracking their mobile phone calls on Thursday.



The arrested are: tenth grader Pial Roy, 16; ninth grader students Pitu Mondal, 15, Hirok Roy, 15, and Sohel Molla, 15; and Dip Mondal, 12, a sixth grader student of the same school.

Earlier, Police recovered the body of Nirob, who was allegedly abducted by the arrested, from his classroom of the school in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Nirob Mandal, 13, was the son of Shekhar Mandal, a resident of Gutudia Purbapara Village of the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Gutudia ACGB Secondary School.

Sheikh Koni Mia said Piyal Roy called Nirob after second shift of the classes on Thursday afternoon and took him to an abandoned house near the school, and locked him there.

Later on, Sohel contacted Nirob's father over mobile phone from two separate numbers and demanded Tk 30 lakh as ransom. Both of them were locked into an altercation over the issue.

The agitated boys then allegedly killed Nirob and hanged the body from the ceiling fan of a classroom in the school.



The deceased's father immediately informed the matter to Dumuria PS and also lodged a general diary.

Getting the compliant, police traced out numbers and detained Sohel from Zero Point area of Khulna at around 12am on Friday using the tech surveillance.

After his confession, police detained the rest of the suspects and recovered the body of Nirob from one of the classrooms of his school.



BARISHAL: A teenage boy was allegedly murdered in Gournadi Upazila of the district recently. The deceased was identified as Bayezid Sarder, 13, son of Muzam Sarder, a resident of Gobardhan Mohalla under Gournadi Municipality.



A murder case was lodged with Gournadi PS on Thursday night in this regard.

According to the case statement, one Abdul Bepari of the area called Bayezid out of the house on Monday last. Later on, Bayezid was found in an unconscious state. The family members took him to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex first and later, he was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later on, Bayezid died on the way to Dhaka. Accused Abdul Bepari went into hiding soon after the incident.

Gournadi Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Helal Uddin said the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

