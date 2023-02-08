Video
Home Countryside

Belgium Queen to visit projects at Dacope today

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 7: Belgium Queen Mathilde will visit different projects at Dacope Upazila of the district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin told the Daily Observer  on TuesdayThe Queen will visit Water Treatment Plant of UNDP at Sutarkhali Union Parishad under the  upazila.
Besides, she will visit flood-related project at Jhulantapara of Kalabogi area under Sutarkhali Union and exchange views with beneficiaries of the project.

Meanwhile, Dacope Upazila Administration has taken massive preparations ahead of Belgium Queen's visit.
Dacope UNO Mintu Biswas told the Observer that tight security measures have been taken during the visit of the Queen at the upazila. Different law-enforcement agencies including Navy, Coast Guard, RAB and Police have already been deployed ahead of visit of the Queen.

A helipad has already been prepared, speed boats have been kept ready in the area, the UNO said, adding that local administration, high officials of law enforcement agencies and a special team of Special Security Force (SSF) have already visited the water treatment plant and flood project area.


