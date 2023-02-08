Demand for Boro saplings higher in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Feb 7: Amid farmers' demand saplings of Boro paddy, like other commodities are selling at different haats and bazaars in the the district.





The farmers' demand has been created because of irrecoverable Boro seedbed damages due to cold injury.





According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Gaibandha, the department has fixed a target of 129,500 hectares (ha) of land under Boro paddy cultivation this season.





Seedbeds were prepared on 6,245 ha. Saplings grew well.





These share-croppers or contract farmers are facing tension and undergoing frustration over the Boro farming. To collect Boro saplings, they are crowding local sapling haats and bazaars.





So, they are facing the Boro sapling crisis, this year, he added. In a compelling condition, they are rushing to these sapling markets for saplings.





A sub assistant agriculture officer of the upazila, on condition of anonymity, said, share-croppers prepared seedbeds on small pieces of land; but unluckily, their seedbeds suffered setback of damages.





Farmers said, saplings of Tk 450 are needed to plant one bigha. It will raise the Boro production cost involving labour cost, fertilizers, irrigation, and electricity.





In the district, Boro cultivation began in the last month. Since the beginning, the Boro farming activities have been taking place at a fast-pace. But farmers, especially share-croppers who farm on others' lands, are in a big trouble.To take trading advantage of the sapling demand with the marginal growers' level, farmers having sufficient saplings, are taking their saplings to haats and bazaars. They are selling much-wanted Boro saplings at higher prices.Md Khoka Miah, a share-cropper of Kisamot Dashlia Village under Naldanga Union of Sadullapur Upazila, said, most seedbeds of share-croppers got damaged due to the cold injury. The cold injury was caused due to intensity of the last month's cold wave.Mojammel Haque Sarder, a sapling-selling farmer at Naldanga Haat, said, the previous years, he did not sell Boro saplings at haats and bazaars; but this year, because of the increased demand of saplings, he and others are selling saplings at lucrative prices.In this circumstance, finding no alternate way, they have become desperate to collect saplings anyhow, he added.Despite that, they are continuing Boro cultivation to ensure food security of their families as well as the country.They also demanded incentive and other support from the government.Deputy Director of the DAE Belal Uddin said, field level staffs are advising farmers to make the Boro farming profitable.