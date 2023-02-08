Video
Fresh BNP march in Dhaka on Feb 9, 12

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

 
BNP announced two-day march in Dhaka on February 9 and 12 demanding the Awami League (AL) government's resignation and press off their 10-point demands.

The party's Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme on Tuesday.  

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "On February 9, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP will organize a march from Gopibagh Brothers Club ground to National Press Club. On February 12, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP will march from Shyamoli Club ground to Basila via Ring Road, Shyamsjid, Taj Mahal Road, Noor Jahan Road and Mohammadpur Bus Stand.

 The press conference was arranged to disclose the decisions of BNP standing committee members held on Monday.

Alleging that the government wants to destabilize the country by creating a conflict situation from the very beginning Fakhrul said, "After announcing our peaceful programme at the union level AL is holding counter programmes."

He said, "The government is trying to lead the country to uncertainty and to create a conflicting situation to retain its power illegally."

Urging the AL to withdraw the counter-programme at the union level, BNP Secretary General said, "BNP wants to have a peaceful movement. If government postpone their upazila level counter programmes and accept the ten-point demand peacefully, it will maintain stability in the country."

"Otherwise BNP will unite the people and force the government to hold elections under a neutral caretaker government by accepting the 10 points demands," he added.  
 
Mirza Fakhrul also expressed concern over the statement issued by Human Rights Watch demanding an investigation into the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

He said, "The government makes conspiracy to suppress BNP's movement by using the police to cling into power illegally. BNP standing committee urged government not to involve police in political activities."

BNP Secretary General said, "Government only talking about the story of the development but could not solve people's problems."

BNP standing committee members urged the government to take initiatives to conduct a few more elections under the caretaker government before the 12th National election.

Fakhrul said that BNP Standing Committee expresses solidarity and condolences over the earth quake affected people in Syria and Turkey.




