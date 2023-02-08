Eco-degradation behind Nipah virus spread: Experts

Climate change forces bats to find different source of food. In search of food, they are mouthing date juice, since 20-30 years ago. Earlier, bats did not drink date juice. Their food is lost due to deforestation and Environmental degradation said Advisor and former chief scientific officer of the institution Dr Mushtaq Hossain.



Earlier, Mohammad Shahed (39), a resident of old town in the capital, was suddenly admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with high fever. Before being admitted, he was buying medicine from the pharmacy thinking it was a common fever. But nothing reduces the fever. On January 19, Shahed was admitted to the Department of Medicine at DMC. After staying there for a day, after the examination, it was found that Nipah virus infection has occurred in Shahed's body. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the intensive careunit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical's burn unit.



The entire country is at risk of Nipah virus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). So far this year, 10 people have been infected with Nipah virus, which is the highest in the last 8 years. Seven of the infected have died the highest in last four years.



Experts say that Nipah is basically a viral infection. This infection may not show any symptoms.



Again, fever, cough, headache, shortness of breath etc may occur. The patient may become unconscious within a day or two. Complications such as brain infection and seizures may occur after recovery. The disease can spread through direct contact with infected animals and humans. Diagnosis is based on symptoms and can be confirmed by laboratory tests. Experts said to stay away from bats and not to drink impure palm or date juice that can only prevent the disease. Besides data shows 71 per cent of people infected with Nipah virus dies.



On this regard Director of IEDCR Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin said that patients have been found in some districts so far, but all the districts are at risk.



An official of IEDCR said that many districts have infected bats. If people consume more date or palm juice in different districts, there is a risk of major outbreaks. Nipah cases usually occur from December to April. As long as the date juice lasts, the risk will remain.



Advisor and former chief scientific officer of the institution Dr Mushtaq Hossain said, 'People are drinking these juices without having the knowledge. It is a very dangerous. Bat saliva, urine, feces stick to the raw juices. Many of those who drink it, get affected. Wide awareness is needed to resolve this matter.



Earlier, Nipah virus was first detected in the country in 2001 in Meherpur. In the last 22 years, 326 people have been infected with Nipah virus in the country, out of which 231 people have died. So far this year, 10 people have been infected, 7 of them died. Three were affected in the previous year in 2022 from which two died. Two were infected earlier in 2021, are still alive.



However, five out of seven infected people died in 2020. The vulnerable districts include the North, Central and South regions of the country. Especially in Meherpur, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Thakurgaon, Kushtia, Tangail, Pabna, Natore, Manikganj, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Madaripur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur and Jaipurhat this virus has already been detected.



Even in Last Thursday, the people of 32 districts of the country are at risk of Nipah virus fever, said the Health Department. Therefore, doctors have been instructed to take precautionary measures while attending to patients with fever in the hospital.



