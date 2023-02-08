2 war criminals get life terms for killing a man in 1971

KHULNA, Feb 7: A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced two criminals life terms for killing a man and looting valuables during the War of Liberation in 1971.



The court also fined Tk 20,000 each. In default, to suffer three more months of rigorous imprisonment, according to the verdict pronounced by Mir Shafiqul Alam, a Judge of Session and District Court of Khulna.



The court pronounced the verdict in presence of the two accused, saying their life term rigorous imprisonments will continue after considering confinement period in jail.



The convicted accused are Amzad Mian, 67, son of late Golam Rahman Mian, of Alipur and Shabaz Halder, 75, son of late Zummatullah Howlader, of Chandpur under Rupsha upazila in Khulna.



While talking to this correspondent, Public Prosecutor Advocate Enamul Haque told that a gang of criminals equipped with arms and lethal weapon went to the residence of Aminuddin, son of late Bagu Sheikh, at the village of Chandpur on October 19 in 1971.



They called Amin Uddin and brought him near a pond, 300 yards away from his residence, and beat him up indiscriminately. After half an hour of heinous torturing, the accused persons gunned down Amin Uddin and left the place after looting valuables including paddy, rice, cow and fish worth about Tk10 lakh.

The family members along with villagers buried Amin Uddin at his family graveyard on the next day.

Advocate Mohammad Ali, complainant of the case, left their residence fearing attacked by the miscreants, the PP said.



Mohammad Ali and his family members arrived at their residence on the following day of victory in the Liberation War, he said, adding that criminals have looted their valuables from their residence.



"The complainant couldn't file a case due to unfavourable situation of state power and life risk of his family members," the PP said. On May 18 in 2010, Mohammad Ali filed a case with Rupsha Police Station in this connection.



The then Officer-in-Charge of Rupsha Police Station pressed charges in the court against the three criminals.



Of them, Jalil Howlader, resident of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat died a natural death during the trial process of the case, PP Enamul added.



