Real life hero Shaikat in the midst of real life villains

Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a United Nations (UN) acclaimed real life hero, has now been surrounded by troublemakers, especially after being made General Secretary of Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on December 20 last year.



Two full months yet to elapse of his ascending to the throne of DU BCL leadership, his close followers are seen getting involved in heinous incidents again and again such as beating up general students, harassing women, snatching mobiles and jewellery, occupying rooms in different halls and in drug dealing.



At late night on February 7, at least 12 Presidents and General Secretaries of different DU hall units of Chhatra League gathered at a dinner programme, organised by Anower Hossain Nayeem, President of Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall unit, at his room in the hall.



Nayeem alleged that eight to ten followers of Shaikat carried out a sudden attack without any provocation on the leaders at around 1:30am with sharp weapons, sticks and iron rods and vandalised different rooms of the hall, leaving at least 15 general students injured. They took primary treatment from the university medical centre.



Protesting the attack, Presidents and General Secretaries of the DU 13 male halls gathered in protest at Madhur Canteen in the morning on this day. Nayeem further alleged that Shaikat's followers are regularly extorting money from the canteens, internet providers, and occupying rooms.



However, Shaikat denied the allegation and said, on the contrary, that Nayeem manhandled his (Shaikat's) followers over occupying Room No 5006 in the hall, leaving nine of them injured.



BCL sources told this correspondent that the clash broke out between the followers of Shaikat and followers of the other three groups (Group of Central President, General Secretary and DU President).



At least four leaders and activists of DU Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall unit of Chhatra League were injured in clashes between the followers of Shaikat and other groups over distribution of Saris among female participants in the founding anniversary programme of the party on January 6. Later the injured were taken to university medical centre for treatment.



On January 23, a residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall and also 2019-20 session student of Psychology Department, was severely tortured night-long by hall unit Chhatra League leaders and also followers of Shaikat, over suspension of his involvement in Shibir politics, in spite of handing over the victim to the university administration.



On January 5, Mass Communication and Development Deputy Secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League Shakibul Islam Sujon along with one of his friends obstructed a car and demanded extortion money from the driver of the car at TSC. Later Shaikat came to the spot and begged apology from the driver for misbehaviour done to him. He said he would take action against Sujon but his promise disappeared in a puff of smoke.



Besides, followers of Shaikat, along with members of Shahbagh Police Station, allegedly foiled a Red Card rally, organised by DU students, demanding the removal of controversial contents in the secondary school curriculum at the Shahbagh intersection on January 17.



On the same day, two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists were allegedly beaten up by the followers of Shaikat near the Raju Memorial Sculpture, adjacent to the TSC. Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



On January 19, Tanzir Arafat Tushar, a 'my man' of Shaikat and also Joint-General Secretary of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall Chhatra League, was sent to jail as he along with five to six others abused a woman physically, assaulted her husband and snatched her gold chain on the campus. In the meantime, the DU administration has suspended the two students including Tushar for tarnishing the image of the university.



On February 6, Masterda Surja Sen Hall Principal Administrative Officer Md Abdul Mutaleb filed a case with the Shahbag Police Station, against two Chhatra League activists and 10 to 12 unidentified others, over assaulting a couple (Mutaleb's relatives), and on the allegation of snatching Tk 22,000 and an ATM card. Both are members of Surja Sen Hall unit Chhatra League unit while one of them is a core follower of Shaikat.



In the presence of Shaikat, his followers allegedly beat up Lutfor Rahman, founder of Silsila, a music band, over arranging a Qawwali Asar at TSC on February 2.



Talking to the Daily Observer, Shaikat said he would take action if anyone got involved in any anti-disciplinary activities.



Terming the incidents 'unexpected', 'shameful' and 'regrettable,' Central General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan told this correspondent that he already urged the university administration to take necessary steps against the troublemakers, irrespective of their political identities.



"We have vowed to turn the student politics into smart student politics. We do not need such men who tarnish the image of the party as well as the university. We shall take organisational action against the goons," Wali Asif Enan said.



BCL central President Saddam Hussain said they will resolve the crisis through discussions.



